NY AG Letitia James rallies for Zohran Mamdani in her first public appearance since indictment

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James took the stage at a rally for New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Monday evening, her first public appearance since being indicted by President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

James, who has been a key supporter of Mamdani in recent months, was received with thunderous applause and a standing ovation at Manhattan’s United Palace where Mamdani held a get-out-the-vote rally attended by thousands of supporters and volunteers.

Supporters shouted, “We love Tish!” as James stood on stage taking in the cheers. She responded by putting a closed fist up in the air. The crowd responded by holding their fists in the air as well.

James did not mention Trump by name, at one point only saying, “I fear no man,” appearing to make reference her recent indictment.

James has been accused of bank fraud and lying to a financial institution. The charges come as Trump continues to call for his enemies to be prosecuted in court.

“We see powerful voices trying to silence truth and punish dissent and yes – weaponize justice for political gain,” James said. “We are witnessing the fraying of our democracy, the erosion of our system of government. This, my friends, is a defining moment in our history.”

James has been a key backer of Mamdani, often appearing with him at political rallies and press conferences and also introducing Mamdani at his primary night election win party. James called Mamdani one of the “boldest voices in the history of New York politics.” She encouraged supporters to canvass, door knock and volunteer for Mamdani’s campaign.

Following news of James’ indictment last week, Mamdani held a rally alongside supporters in front of the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

“This young man who believes in the same values that I believe in, who recognizes that he is of the people and who recognizes that we’ve got to change the way that we do politics in the city,” James said Monday night.

The rally, dubbed “Our Time Has Come” helped launch a blitz of non-stop campaigning and get-out-the-vote efforts for Mamdani ahead of the general election on November 4.

James introduced Mamdani, who took the stage to loud cheers.

“For years you have fought the good fight for New Yorkers, and now it’s our time to fight for you,” Mamdani said.

