Trump will impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on Saturday, White House says

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will move forward with new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China on Saturday, the White House said, affirming he will stick to his February 1 deadline for the new duties that could have widespread effects on the economy.

“I can confirm that, tomorrow, the February 1 deadline President Trump put into place with a statement several weeks ago continues,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Friday’s briefing.

She said the tariffs would amount to a 25% duty on Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on China “for illegal fentanyl they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans.”

“These are promises made and promises kept by the president,” she said.

She declined to offer additional details on the new tariffs, including whether they will be applied to oil imports or whether additional exemptions will be included.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.