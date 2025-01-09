Vance resigning Senate seat effective at midnight

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — JD Vance will resign his Senate seat effective Thursday at midnight, a Vance spokesperson told CNN, days ahead of assuming the vice presidency.

The first-term senator had to resign from his seat before he and President-elect Donald Trump are sworn into office on January 20. Now, it’s up to Ohio’s Republican governor to appoint Vance’s replacement.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick would serve in the Senate until 2026 and need to run in a special election to fill out the final two years of Vance’s term, which ends in 2028. They would then have to run again in 2028 for a full six-year term.

DeWine’s decision on the Senate seat could scramble another election in the Buckeye State: the race to succeed the term-limited governor in 2026, which could draw a crowded field of GOP candidates.

CNN previously reported that Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is a leading contender to replace Vance in the Congress.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

