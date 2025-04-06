CNN to host town hall with Bernie Sanders on April 9

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — CNN will host a town hall with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, the network announced Sunday.

The town hall will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, which will air at 9 p.m. ET on April 9 in Washington, DC.

During the town hall, Sanders will answer questions from both Cooper and a live audience that will include a mix of Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Sanders, a progressive who caucuses with Democrats, has been on the road to multiple cities in recent weeks as a part of his cross-country “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, alongside Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The senator has attempted to find a path forward as many Americans call for a stronger strategy from the Democratic Party to counter President Donald Trump. Sanders has held in-person events and townhalls in different GOP-held Congressional districts and hosting a cross-country “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

The Town Hall will stream live for Pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps. The Town Hall will also be available On Demand beginning April 10 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

