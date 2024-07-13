Skip to Content
Trump injured in incident at rally

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was injured Saturday after there were loud bangs at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

After the bangs, Trump fell to the ground. He was stood back up by security personnel and had blood on his face. He was yelling back to the crowd and then was whisked away by security personnel.

A senior Trump adviser in Milwaukee told CNN that they are working to gather information on the condition of the former president. The adviser was heartened by Trump’s fist bumps as he was led off the stage and to his SUV.

“We don’t know his condition,” the adviser said. “We pray he is OK.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

