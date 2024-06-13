Judge blocks Biden administration from enforcing new protections for LGBTQ+ students in 4 GOP-led states

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students in four GOP-led states.

The preliminary injunction issued Thursday by US District Judge Terry Doughty prevents the Biden administration from implementing the new protections – which are set to take effect August 1 – in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.

The judge said that the order will remain in effect until the states’ lawsuit is resolved or a higher court permits enforcement of the new rules.

The lawsuit is one of more than half a dozen challenging the new changes to Title IX, the 1972 federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal aid.

Among other things, the changes aim to curb discrimination “based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics,” according to the department.

The new rules require schools to protect students from all sex discrimination, including sexual violence and sex-based harassment, expanding that definition to include discrimination based on pregnancy or pregnancy-related conditions like childbirth, termination of pregnancy or recovery from pregnancy. Compliance with the new rules is required to receive federal education aid.

The lawsuit brought by the GOP-led states argues that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in finalizing the new rule. The plaintiffs are asking Doughty to strike down the rules nationwide.

