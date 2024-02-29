GOP Rep. Mark Green will seek reelection, reversing decision to retire

By Melanie Zanona and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — GOP Rep. Mark Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has decided to seek reelection after announcing earlier this month that he was planning to retire, according to a GOP source close to the Tennessee Republican.

The quick reversal comes after Green received encouragement from multiple Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to stay in Congress.

Axios was first to report Green’s decision.

Trump praised Green on social media earlier in the day, saying he’d endorse the congressman if he ran for reelection.

“Mark Green has had lots of options because of his political talents, and the great job he has done as a Congressman, but given the fantastic work he’s doing as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I hope he runs for Re-Election to the U.S. House of Representatives. If he does, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In announcing he wouldn’t run for reelection on February 14, Green said he had accomplished what he set out to do in Congress. He pointed to the House voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, an effort he helmed from his committee, and passing H.R. 2, a sweeping GOP border security bill – neither of which is likely to move forward in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

“I feel like there are other fights for me to get into,” he told CNN shortly after announcing he wouldn’t be running. CNN reported at the time that Green had expressed interest in running for governor of Tennessee, according to multiple sources.

The Tennessee lawmaker’s reversal comes as several House GOP committee chairs have announced plans to leave Congress. Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger of Texas, and Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will not seek reelection.

This report has been updated with additional information.

Annie Grayer, Morgan Rimmer and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

