By Clare Foran and Molly English, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas of California won’t seek reelection in 2024.

Cardenas’ district, California’s 29th, is in the San Fernando Valley and is solidly blue. The congressman has represented the Los Angeles County district since 2013. The move makes Cardenas the latest in a string of members of Congress who have opted not to run again in recent months.

The California Democrat, who is a former state assemblyman and Los Angeles city councilmember, serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesman for the congressman, confirmed Cardenas’ decision not to run for reelection to CNN.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report the news.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement reacting to the news, saying, “As the son of hardworking immigrants who became the first Latino member of Congress from the Valley, Tony truly embodies the American Dream.”

“Tony will be greatly missed in the People’s House and I wish him and his family the best in this new chapter,” Jeffries said.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

