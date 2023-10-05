Ongoing planning underway for potential Biden and Xi meeting in San Francisco in November, sources say

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — Ongoing planning is underway to arrange a potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping at November’s APEC summit in San Francisco, officials familiar with the matter said.

A sit-down hasn’t been finalized and there remains a chance the meeting falls apart. China has not said if Xi will attend the APEC summit.

But for now, US officials believe they are on the path toward the second in-person talks between the two men. Biden said recently he hoped to speak to Xi soon.

The Washington Post first reported the ongoing plans for a potential meeting at the summit in San Francisco.

Biden has been sending top administration officials to China in recent months as he works to repair Washington-Beijing ties, but deep military and economic tensions remain.

Biden and Xi last met at a G20 summit in Bali last November, emerging hopeful for a more normal relationship.

Since then, however, tensions have emerged over China’s spy balloon and restrictions on US investments in China.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.