Local reactions to President Trump’s second term are Emotional and Concerning about what will be different

GOLETA, Calif. - There were tears and cheers at a watch event for the Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump being shown on TVs at Cody's Cafe in Goleta Monday morning.

This moment in time was deeply felt for those that explained where they saw it in the nation's history.

Greg Hammel looked back as he looked forward. "Getting us back to the America we grew up with. We used to be proud of America. Our fathers and grandfathers fought in World War II. We know what it is about and we were losing it and thank God Donald Trump is getting it back for us."

Many who attended shared in the experience as if they were watching it in person.

Vietnam Veteran, Enrique "Henry" Delgado said, "I've been waiting for this. I've been waiting for this for years now. I've been waiting for someone, a real leader to take over."

The change in leadership had many talking about a new direction.

Gabriel Avina said he felt more freedom, "we are not going to be shackled anymore. We can say what we want without being censored."

Wiping her eyes, and clapping the outcome Lisa Ostendorf agreed. "I think we are going to have more of our freedom back. He cares about freedom of speech and he cares about our country and the people and that is going to be awesome."

Later in the day in downtown Santa Barbara, one resident said he hopes the President will go to Los Angeles to help fire victims and call for immediate action.

Nannette Clark said, "I'm hoping Donald Trump will step and say 'hey let's help these people out. Let's do something for them.'"

"If you're going be President you need to step up and you need to help these families out."

Starting term two, one resident said Trump knows the system better but Zen Guy said that this may not be the best for her view of America.

"I'm a little nervous that he has learned the dos and don'ts of the system and might be more efficient that he will enact things he wants to see happen, which I don't want to see happen!"