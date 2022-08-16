Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” The White House announced it on Tuesday.

The first lady has been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina. She began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning but will be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.