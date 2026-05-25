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Noticias Regionales

Honran la memoria de de veteranos de Calexico

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Published 8:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (t3).- Desde el sábado pasado, Calexico Baja Runners, realizó una ardua labor limpiando el cementerio “Count View”, todo esto para preparar el evento de este lunes en el marco del “Memorial Day”, precisamente este lunes, desde las primeras horas del día colocaron más de 160 banderas de Estados Unidos en el campo santo, parte de honrar de memoria de quienes murieron por la nación.

“Venimos y éramos 12 y recorrimos todo el panteón. Hay unos tumbas allá de gente que conozco que ahí la tierra se les junta limpiamos todo bien escarbamos y todo y luego damos la vuelta a todo barremos que esté todo presentable para hoy” dijo Arnold Brown quién es tesorero Calexico Baja Runners.

Por su parte, las hijas y la viuda de Domingo Avían, estuvieron presentes, el murió en 1964, tras complicaciones médicas, justo en el año que nació Nancy, quien apenas tenía cinco meses de edad.

“Le balearon dos dedos de la mano y tenía una cicatriz de una cuchillo pero quedó  una bala todavía adentro que nunca pudieron sacar y pues orgullosa y yo desde que me enseñé a manejar y yo vivía aquí cada vez de veterans y memorials, nunca lo pierdo ni ni el día de memoria muerto” declaró Nancy Avían emocionada a Telemundo.

Este es uno de los muchos eventos que realiza Calexico Baja Runners, además de reconocer a sus compañeros veteranos realizan una amplia labor altruista en la comunidad de Calexico.

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