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Noticias Regionales

Continúan remodelaciones en el puerto de entrada de San Luis, residentes piden agilizar obra mexicana

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – Las remodelaciones en el puerto fronterizo de San Luis Río Colorado continúan generando molestias entre los residentes y personas que diariamente cruzan hacia San Luis, debido a los largos trayectos peatonales que deben recorrer para ingresar o salir de ambos países.

Mientras que del lado estadounidense ya fue inaugurada y puesta en funcionamiento la nueva aduana en San Luis, usuarios consideran que en la zona mexicana las obras no han mostrado avances significativos, situación que mantiene inconformes a cientos de personas que utilizan diariamente el puerto de entrada.

Ciudadanos señalaron que el cierre parcial y las modificaciones en el área obligan a caminar largas distancias, especialmente en el tramo de acceso hacia Estados Unidos y también en la salida hacia México, lo que representa una dificultad para adultos mayores, personas con discapacidad y familias con niños pequeños.

Los usuarios aseguran que, aunque entienden que las remodelaciones buscan modernizar la infraestructura, consideran que el ritmo de trabajo en la aduana mexicana ha sido lento en comparación con los avances observados en el lado estadounidense.

Adultos mayores han sido de los más afectados, ya que muchos cruzan diariamente para citas médicas, compras o trabajo, enfrentando altas temperaturas y largas filas peatonales.

Ante esta situación, residentes hicieron un llamado a las autoridades correspondientes para acelerar los trabajos y concluir lo antes posible la modernización de la aduana mexicana, con el fin de reducir las afectaciones y mejorar el flujo peatonal y vehicular en la frontera.

Asimismo, pidieron que durante el tiempo que continúen las obras se implementen medidas de apoyo para las personas vulnerables, como áreas de descanso, sombra y rutas más accesibles para disminuir el desgaste físico que representa el cruce diario.

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