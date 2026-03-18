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Noticias Regionales

Cierre tempotal de parque en Palm Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

El parque para perros de Palm Springs estará cerrado temporalmente por siembra de pasto y mantenimiento desde el 30 de marzo hasta el 15 de mayo.

El cierre es necesario para la restauración del césped, lo que garantiza la seguridad y durabilidad a largo plazo.

Dos parques temporales para perros abrirán el 23 de marzo en Ruth Hardy Park y Sunrise Park.

La ciudad realizará una reunión el 23 de marzo a las 5 de la tarde para hablar de las mejoras y escuchas sugerencias.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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