Big temperature drop on the menu this Thanksgiving for millions across the US

(CNN) — A blast of Arctic air is set to sweep across the country just as family and friends take to the roads and skies to gather for Thanksgiving. Parts of the Rockies and Plains are already feeling the chill, but the temperature drop pushes south and east midweek.

While this cold blast is not the most dramatic of the season, it will be a big change from the short sleeve or sweater weather millions across the US have enjoyed heading into the holiday week. Temperatures will run 10 to 25 degrees below average for much of the central and eastern US by Thursday. Highs in the 20s and 30s are expected across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thanksgiving, and even some Southern cities will wake up to a frost or freeze by Friday morning.

Blustery winds will accompany the temperature change, making it feel even colder. Single-digit wind chill temperatures are expected in portions of the Northern Plains, and parade-goers will need to bundle up in New York City Thanksgiving morning despite sunny skies.

In Chicago, gusts up to 35 mph will make highs in the 30s feel more like the 20s. Leftovers in your refrigerator might be warmer than some of your holiday guests on their way home.

Lake-effect snow is possible in parts of the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday as cold air moves over the warmer lake water. Narrow snow bands could make localized travel tricky where they set up.

Farther south, temperatures won’t be quite as brutal but will still grab attention. Highs in the 50s will stretch from northern Texas through the Tennessee Valley and Carolinas. This will feel like quite a shock compared to last week when many of these areas saw highs pushing into the 70s and 80s.

Parade balloons to battle breezes in NYC

New York City will see temperatures drop into the 40s late Wednesday with gusty northwest winds sticking around through Thanksgiving morning.

Blustery conditions will make crowds shiver at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where wind chill temperatures will stay in the 30s. Gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph at times. That’s below the threshold for grounding the big character balloons, but handlers may need to keep a tighter grip.

At least the weather should stay dry with peeks of sun for the crowds lining the parade route.

Friday freeze potential for the South

The cold will reach deep into the South by Friday morning. Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis and parts of Mississippi and the Carolinas could see a freeze or at least a strong frost. Anyone with outdoor pipes or sensitive plants should plan ahead. Even Gulf Coast cities will dip into the 40s.

A second, potentially stronger push of Arctic air is possible late in the Thanksgiving weekend or early next week. That could bring another round of below-average temperatures to the Rockies, Plains and parts of the Midwest to start December.

