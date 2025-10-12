A strong nor’easter is unleashing damaging winds as it moves up the East Coast. Its most severe conditions are on the way

By CNN Meteorologists Linda Lam and Mary Gilbert

An impactful nor’easter is strengthening as it tracks up the mid-Atlantic coast and unleashes damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

The storm is packing a serious punch as it slowly moves north and threatens to disrupt air travel at major Northeast airports and push the ocean into homes and onto roads along the mid-Atlantic coast.

This coastal storm is called a nor’easter due to the prevailing wind direction from the northeast ahead of its center. These northeast winds push water toward the coast, causing it to erode beaches and pile up and cause flooding.

Wind gusts over 50 mph have been observed in North Carolina, with a gust of 61 mph measured at Cape Lookout. Strong winds gusts will spread farther north Sunday.

Water levels along portions of the New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia coasts could rise to levels not seen in nearly a decade Sunday afternoon into Monday. The major coastal flooding could inundate roads and homes, as well as cause beach erosion when combined with the heavy rain and strong winds.

More than 20 river gauge locations are expected to reach moderate or major flood stage, the most severe level, from this nor’easter. Areas from the Virginia Tidewater into Delaware and southern New Jersey are of particular concern.

Water levels could climb to major flood stage Sunday afternoon at Atlantic City, New Jersey, and then rise above 8 feet Monday, which would be the highest level observed since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Levels at Cape May, New Jersey, are projected to reach over 8 feet and would be the third-highest on record and the highest since January 2016.

The slow movement of the nor’easter will result in multiple rounds of coastal flooding and increase the beach erosion potential up and down the East Coast.

This potent coastal storm has already caused coastal flooding in the Southeast. Portions of North Carolina Highway 12 were closed due to heavy ocean overwash on Saturday. Ongoing beach erosion in North Carolina’s Outer Banks will add to concerns there. At least nine unoccupied homes have collapsed into the Atlantic since September 30 due to intense wave action and erosion from recent storms.

Charleston Harbor in South Carolina reached major flood stage Saturday afternoon and Friday morning, flooding streets there.

Wind, heavy rain not just coastal concerns

Climate change is supercharging the winds of the strongest nor’easters, a recent study found, and this one has the potential to bring significant impacts to multiple locations along the East Coast.

Strong, prolonged damaging wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will lash the coast as the storm crawls north. Some of the strongest gusts over 55 mph are expected from New Jersey into southern New England. These wind gusts are as strong as what a tropical storm produces, despite this storm not being classified as one.

The high winds could last into Tuesday morning along the Northeast coast and could down tree branches and send unsecured objects flying.

Power outages are possible, especially in coastal areas, and gusty winds will stretch farther inland to more heavily populated areas. Windy conditions will likely cause air travel delays and cancellations Sunday and Monday for major hubs like Washington, DC, New York City and Boston.

Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be common along the East Coast, with some spots in eastern North Carolina and southeastern New England possibly picking up totals of up to 6 inches. Localized flash flooding will be a concern in areas that experience multiple rounds of heavy rain.

The nor’easter will finally either weaken or pull away from the coast Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind the storm, resulting in dry weather and decreasing winds.

