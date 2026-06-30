Jalen Yoakum of Lancaster Convicted of Trafficking and Abusing His Partner For Months

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Jalen Amir Yoakum of Lancaster was found guilty of multiple felony charges related to the trafficking and and abuse of a young woman over several months.

On June 29, a Ventura County jury found Yoakum guilty of the following charges:

PC 236.1(b)–Human Trafficking Sexual Exploitation

PC 266h(a)–Pimping

PC 266i(a)(2)–Pandering by Encouraging

PC 273.5(a)–Corporal Injury to Spouse/Cohabitant

PC 136.1(c)(1)–Dissuading a Witness by Force or Threat

The following special allegations and aggravating factors were also found true during court proceedings this week:

PC 1170(h)(3)–Prior Serious or Violent Felony

PC 12022.1(b)–Commission of a Felony After Release on bail or Own Recognizance

PC 667S2–Prior Strike

CRC 4.421(b)(2)–Defendant's Prior Convictions are Numerous or of Increasing Seriousness

CRC 4.421(a)(8)–Manner in Which the Crime Was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, and Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(4)–Defendant Induced Another to Participate

CRC 4.421(b)(1)–Defendant has Engaged In Violent Conduct

Yoakum met the survivor of his crimes in July 2024 and the two began dating shortly afterwards shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Yoakum became increasingly controlling and then physically abusive once the couple started living together and the young woman testified that he repeatedly assaulted her while isolating her from friends and family.

Yoakum then pressured his girlfriend into commercial sex work over her personal objections and she shared that she complied with his demands out of fear of further violent attacks detailed the local prosecutor's office.

The District Attorney's Office noted that Yoakum created online advertisements using his partner's photographs, communicated with prospective respondents, arranged commercial sex appointments, dictated where she would go and what acts she would perform, and demanded that she turn over all proceeds to him.

Yoakum threatened and physically assaulted her if appointments took longer than he expected or if she failed "to satisfy his demands" shared the prosecutor's office.

In January of 2025, Yoakum attacked his partner, leaving visible injuries to her fave and body, and then left her to meet a person for sex while he used her vehicle to commit a series of crimes that ended in his arrest after a high-speed pursuit through Camarillo explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The pursuit ended in a violent crash that seriously injured another driver added the local prosecutor's office.

During the investigation into Yoakum's actions in Camarillo, the survivor disclosed the extensive abuse she had endured and subsequent search warrants uncovered digital evidence, text messages, and location data that corroborated Yoakum's trafficking operation and the control he exerted over his partner stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This verdict recognizes the victim's courage and the brutality she survived," explained Senior Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly, who prosecuted the case against Yoakum. "Human trafficking does not always look like chains or locked doors. In this case, it hid under the guise of a relationship and was enforced through violence, fear, shame, and control."

Currently, Yoakum is scheduled to be sentenced in this case on July 21, 2026, where he faces a maximum of 46 years in state prison noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains in custody without bail added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Yoakum is awaiting a trial on six felony and two misdemeanor charges connected to the January 24, 2025, high-speed chase through Camarillo and is scheduled to appear in court on those charges in early July of this year shared the local prosecutor's office.