Ventura County

Two Ventura County men arrested after vehicle chase and crash in Fillmore Sunday afternoon

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Ventura County men were arrested after a vehicle pursuit and a later hit-and-run crash at La Plaza Market Sunday afternoon.

On March 8, just before noon, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Fillmore Street for a suspicious vehicle stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies located the described vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the area, but the driver did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the driver being chased drove through Central Park and onto the pedestrian walkway near Fillmore City Hall where they damaged permanent stanchions and pursuing law enforcement called off the chase for safety reasons.

Within minutes of the cancellation, around 12:46 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a hit and run at the La Plaza Market at 1055 Ventura Street in Fillmore and callers described three occupants fleeing an involved vehicle which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the earlier pursuit explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Medical responders were dispatched for an adult man was injured in the collision and deputies used information from alert members of the public to locate two men, a 22-year-old from Fillmore and a 22-year-old from Camarillo, involved in the incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the Fillmore man is on felony probation for robbery and was booked on the following charges:

  • VC 23153(b)–Driving While Under the Influence Causing Injury
  • VC 2800.2(a)–Evading
  • VC 14601(a)–Driving on a Suspended License
  • VC 20001(a)–Leaving the Scene of an Accident
  • PC 381(b)–Possession of Nitrous Oxide
  • PC 594(b)(1)–Vandalism

The 22-year-old passenger from Camarillo was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

