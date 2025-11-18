Skip to Content
Local Leaders discuss future of agriculture in light of ICE raids

VENTURA, Calif.—From lemons to avocados, Chris Sayer has had to adapt to a changing landscape.

With the recent ICE raids up and down the coast, he’s preparing for a new obstacle.
 
“We always have harvesting, we always have pruning. We always have, you know, replanting certain a number of trees every year.
And so we are dependent on the availability of a labor force,” said Petty Ranch Manager Chris Sayer.
 
Local leaders gathered together to discuss the future of the agricultural industry amidst changing federal policies like immigration crackdowns and tariffs.
 
Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limón, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, and The California Farm Bureau President were a few of the leaders in attendance.
 
Agricultural experts say it’s a tough time in the industry.
 
“Thankfully we didn't see the raids continue. So there were some, you know, back in January and then we had some again in June. And then the one that was here in Ventura County in July. And so there were definitely times where we had farms who were not able to get their fresh produce harvested,” said California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass.
 
The California Farm Bureau President says regulatory costs have been another major challenge, stating that those costs have increased by 1,400% in under 20 years.
 
Fewer people entering the workforce has also shifted the industry.
 
“ What we really want to do is inspire the next generation, a generation that cares significantly about social equity and climate crisis, to view agriculture as part of the solution instead of part of the problem,” said Students for Eco Education and Agriculture Executive Director Caitlin Paulus Case.

