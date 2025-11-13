‘Coalition for Family Harmony’ Expands as It Celebrates 50 Years in Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) - The Coalition for Family Harmony is celebrating 50 years of supporting survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Ventura County.

What began as a single phone line has grown into a county-wide network offering counseling, legal aid, and emergency housing.

The organization operates the only rape crisis center in Ventura County and a shelter dedicated to Indigenous-language speakers.

Now, as it marks its 50th anniversary, the Coalition is expanding once again — with plans to open a third emergency shelter by early 2026.

