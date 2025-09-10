City Building Inspector and Oxnard man charged with allegedly soliciting a bribe from contractor

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – Ray Allan Villanueva III and Jimmy Daniel Coronado have been charged with bribery after allegedly soliciting a bribe from a contractor for a building permit.

Both men were arrested Wednesday by investigators with the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A state-licensed contractor was selected to complete a residential construction project in Thousand Oaks and the city government issued a building permit to the contractor to begin the project detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Once construction had started, work was stopped until the hired contractor submitted a revised building plan which required approval by the City of Thousand Oaks added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Coronado, who had been hired by the contractor to work on the project, is alleged to have approached the contractor about the new building plan and solicited a bribe in return for speeding up the approval of the new plan explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Oxnard resident allegedly claimed to have a contact with the City of Thousand Oaks who could streamline the permitting process so work could resume added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The contractor declined the offer and instead, reported it to the District Attorney's Office and the District Attorney's Public Integrity Unit started an investigation shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, an investigation revealed that between October and December of 2024, Coronado and Villanueva, a building inspector for the City of Thousand Oaks, allegedly conspired to solicit a bribe from the contractor on the building project.

Villanueva is alleged to have approved a final building inspection within the City of Thousand Oak's internal permitting system in anticipation of receiving a bribe from the contractor even though the project was still unfinished noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"City employees must serve the public honestly, not try to profit from their position," said District Attorney Nasarenko. "When someone is alleged to have abused their authority, it hurts trust in local government, undermines public safety, and shakes our confidence that the permitting process is fair and impartial."

Coronado remains in custody with bail set at $20,000 and a tentative date for his arraignment has been set for Sep. 11, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Villanueva posted his $20,000 bail on Wednesday and is scheduled for an arraignment on Sep. 24, 2025, added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.