Skip to Content
Ventura County

One-of-a-Kind Bronze Statues Stolen from Ventura County Cemetery

Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
By
today at 1:54 pm
Published 1:57 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A police report has been filed after two bronze statutes were stolen last week at Ivy Lawns Memorial Park. According to an Instagram post by the cemetery, statues of bronze horses and a bronze little girl were taken.

A manager from Ivy Lawns told your News Channel the statues were one-of-a-kind creations sourced from private sellers.

The recent thefts have the cemetery worried about the thousands of bronze headstones in place, fearing they could be taken as well.

According to the cemetery, a police report has been filed, and while a person was arrested for damaging the statues earlier this year, they have no leads on who could have taken them.

Anyone with information or tips should contact the Ventura County Police.


The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content