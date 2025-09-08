One-of-a-Kind Bronze Statues Stolen from Ventura County Cemetery

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A police report has been filed after two bronze statutes were stolen last week at Ivy Lawns Memorial Park. According to an Instagram post by the cemetery, statues of bronze horses and a bronze little girl were taken.

A manager from Ivy Lawns told your News Channel the statues were one-of-a-kind creations sourced from private sellers.

The recent thefts have the cemetery worried about the thousands of bronze headstones in place, fearing they could be taken as well.

According to the cemetery, a police report has been filed, and while a person was arrested for damaging the statues earlier this year, they have no leads on who could have taken them.

Anyone with information or tips should contact the Ventura County Police.



The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.