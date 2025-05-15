Skip to Content
Ventura County

Family Searches for Missing Teen Last Seen in Port Hueneme

Melanie Guerrero
By
Published 4:01 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif – The family of a missing teen is reaching out to the public for assistance locating the young girl after she was last seen on May 9th getting into a vehicle around 2:00am.

16-year-old Stephanie Guerrero was last seen in Port Hueneme getting into a black Ram 1500 truck in the early hours of May 9th.

According to her family, Stephanie is 5'6, 120 lbs, and may be wearing her glasses.

Anyone with information about Stephanie's whereabouts should contact the Port Hueneme Police at  805-986-6530

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content