Family Searches for Missing Teen Last Seen in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif – The family of a missing teen is reaching out to the public for assistance locating the young girl after she was last seen on May 9th getting into a vehicle around 2:00am.

16-year-old Stephanie Guerrero was last seen in Port Hueneme getting into a black Ram 1500 truck in the early hours of May 9th.

According to her family, Stephanie is 5'6, 120 lbs, and may be wearing her glasses.

Anyone with information about Stephanie's whereabouts should contact the Port Hueneme Police at 805-986-6530