Skip to Content
Ventura County

Evacuation Warning issued for residents of the Mountain Fire burn scar lasting until Friday

KEYT
By
today at 12:10 pm
Published 12:29 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An evacuation warning has been issued for residents near the Mountain Fire burn scar starting Thursday, Feb. 13 and lasting until Friday, Feb. 14. at 8 a.m. as rain hits the area.

According to VC Emergency, forecast models show a potential for thunderstorms that could create rapidly changing conditions in the area.

The images below, courtesy of Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services Incident Dashboard, show the areas currently under evacuation warnings as the orange boxes just north of Camarillo.

For the latest emergency information across Ventura County, visit here.

The latest road conditions across the state can be found on Caltrans' Quickmap.

For current rainfall totals, visit here and for sandbagging station locations, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
camarillo
evacuation warning
KEYT
mountain fire
rain impacts
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
weather advisory

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content