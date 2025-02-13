Evacuation Warning issued for residents of the Mountain Fire burn scar lasting until Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – An evacuation warning has been issued for residents near the Mountain Fire burn scar starting Thursday, Feb. 13 and lasting until Friday, Feb. 14. at 8 a.m. as rain hits the area.

According to VC Emergency, forecast models show a potential for thunderstorms that could create rapidly changing conditions in the area.

The images below, courtesy of Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services Incident Dashboard, show the areas currently under evacuation warnings as the orange boxes just north of Camarillo.

For the latest emergency information across Ventura County, visit here.

The latest road conditions across the state can be found on Caltrans' Quickmap.

For current rainfall totals, visit here and for sandbagging station locations, click here.