Fire crews battling 1,500-acre brush fire near 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road; Evacuation orders for the Somis area issued in response

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a 1,500-acre brush fire on South Mountain near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road and evacuation orders are in effect for areas detailed below.

Evacuation Orders for the Somis area:

West to Saticoy Country Club

East to Balcom Canyon Road

South to Highway 118

Road Closures:

Northbound Lewis Road at Las Posas

Eastbound Highway 118 at Wells Road

Westbound Highway 118 at Tierra Rejada Road

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Padre Serra Parish at 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo shared the Ventura County Incidents webpage.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, multiple people have been injured and numerous structures are currently threatened.

Strong winds are making the fire response more challenging and fixed-wing aircraft have been unable to assist added the Ventura County Fire Department.

#MountainFire UPDATE:

The fire has crossed Highway 118 and is now impacting the Camarillo Heights area. Evacuation orders are in effect, and we urge residents to follow these orders for their safety. Several individuals have been injured and transported to local hospitals.… pic.twitter.com/rWpKIdDfpe — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 6, 2024

The image below, from the Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services-Incident Dashboard, shows the evacuation orders in effect as the two purple areas and de-energized circuits as the red-shaded areas.

Ventura County has also created a hotline for those with questions at 805-465-6650 and a large animal evacuation center has been set up at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 E. Harbor Boulevard and a small animal evacuation center at the Ventura County Animal Services at the Camarillo Airport at 600 Aviation Drive.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District due to unhealthy conditions in much of Ventura County. The alert will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

The image below, courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia camera system, shows the extensive smoke impact from the fire and the notable role wind is playing in the response mentioned above.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District shares the recommendations below during these conditions:

Stay inside as much as possible and close windows and doors that go outside to prevent dust from entering

Operate home and car air conditioners in recycle or recirculation mode. Close the air intake and change dirty filters

If you have to go outside, avoid strenuous activity and consider wearing a fitted N95 mask or respirator

If you have a cough, fever, night sweats, or painful breathing that lasts for two weeks or more, contact your doctor and ask about Valley Fever

For daily air quality reports in the Ventura County area, visit here.

The National Weather Service has forecasted strong Santa Ana winds through Friday, Nov. 8 and a red flag warning is in effect for all of Ventura County and southern portions of Santa Barbara until Thursday, Nov. 7.

Customer Resource Centers have been set up at the locations below by Southern California Edison for those without power due to the fire.

Arroyo Vista Recreation Center

Magnolia Room

4550 Tierra Rejada Road

Moorpark, CA 93021

Hours: 8am-10pm

Magnolia Room 4550 Tierra Rejada Road Moorpark, CA 93021 Hours: 8am-10pm Simi Valley Senior Center

3900 Avenida Simi

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Hours: 8am-10pm

3900 Avenida Simi Simi Valley, CA 93063 Hours: 8am-10pm Ventura Beach Marriott

2055 Harbor Blvd.

Ventura, CA 93001

Hours: 8am–10pm

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.