Fire crews battling 1,500-acre brush fire near 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road; Evacuation orders for the Somis area issued in response
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a 1,500-acre brush fire on South Mountain near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road and evacuation orders are in effect for areas detailed below.
Evacuation Orders for the Somis area:
- West to Saticoy Country Club
- East to Balcom Canyon Road
- South to Highway 118
Road Closures:
- Northbound Lewis Road at Las Posas
- Eastbound Highway 118 at Wells Road
- Westbound Highway 118 at Tierra Rejada Road
A temporary evacuation point has been established at Padre Serra Parish at 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo shared the Ventura County Incidents webpage.
According to the Ventura County Fire Department, multiple people have been injured and numerous structures are currently threatened.
Strong winds are making the fire response more challenging and fixed-wing aircraft have been unable to assist added the Ventura County Fire Department.
#MountainFire UPDATE:— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 6, 2024
The fire has crossed Highway 118 and is now impacting the Camarillo Heights area. Evacuation orders are in effect, and we urge residents to follow these orders for their safety. Several individuals have been injured and transported to local hospitals.… pic.twitter.com/rWpKIdDfpe
The image below, from the Ventura County Sheriff Emergency Services-Incident Dashboard, shows the evacuation orders in effect as the two purple areas and de-energized circuits as the red-shaded areas.
Ventura County has also created a hotline for those with questions at 805-465-6650 and a large animal evacuation center has been set up at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 E. Harbor Boulevard and a small animal evacuation center at the Ventura County Animal Services at the Camarillo Airport at 600 Aviation Drive.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District due to unhealthy conditions in much of Ventura County. The alert will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The image below, courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia camera system, shows the extensive smoke impact from the fire and the notable role wind is playing in the response mentioned above.
The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District shares the recommendations below during these conditions:
- Stay inside as much as possible and close windows and doors that go outside to prevent dust from entering
- Operate home and car air conditioners in recycle or recirculation mode. Close the air intake and change dirty filters
- If you have to go outside, avoid strenuous activity and consider wearing a fitted N95 mask or respirator
- If you have a cough, fever, night sweats, or painful breathing that lasts for two weeks or more, contact your doctor and ask about Valley Fever
For daily air quality reports in the Ventura County area, visit here.
The National Weather Service has forecasted strong Santa Ana winds through Friday, Nov. 8 and a red flag warning is in effect for all of Ventura County and southern portions of Santa Barbara until Thursday, Nov. 7.
Customer Resource Centers have been set up at the locations below by Southern California Edison for those without power due to the fire.
- Arroyo Vista Recreation Center
Magnolia Room
4550 Tierra Rejada Road
Moorpark, CA 93021
Hours: 8am-10pm
- Simi Valley Senior Center
3900 Avenida Simi
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Hours: 8am-10pm
- Ventura Beach Marriott
2055 Harbor Blvd.
Ventura, CA 93001
Hours: 8am–10pm
This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.