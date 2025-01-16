Newbury Park man arrested for suspicion of committing a lewd act at Newbury Park High School

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 55-year-old Newbury Park man was arrested for suspicion of committing a lewd act in front of a 15-year-old in a locker room at Newbury Park High School Monday.

On Jan. 13, 2025, dispatch received a call for service at Newbury Park High School on North Reino Road after a 15-year-old girl reported that an adult man had been inside of the girl's locker room and committed a lewd act in her presence stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's East County Sexual Assault Unit that is investigating the incident, the man was identified as a 55-year-old Newbury Park man who was later located and arrested.

Detective Sergeant Ray Dominguez with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed with Your News Channel that the 55-year-old was not an employee of the school.

The man was booked at the Sheriff's East County Jail on violation of California Penal Code 647(a)-Lewd Conduct and was later released detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 55-year-old is currently scheduled for an arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on his charge on March 14 of this year added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ray Dominguez at 805-371-8392 or through email at ray.dominguez@ventura.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.