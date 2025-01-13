National Weather Services issues Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) alerts again

OXNARD, Calif.-When meteorologists issues PDS alerts they want people to pay attention and take action. PDS stands for Particularly Dangerous Situation and the alert coincided with Red Flag Warnings during the Mountain Fire in Camarillo late last year and the deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires that have destroyed thousands of homes.

The Meteorologist In Charge at the National Weather Service Dr. Ariel Cohen wants people to heed warnings.

Cohen and the meteorologists at the NWS, located in Oxnard, share up-to-the-minute information with emergency managers and television weather teams.

"I want people to know that they need to be at a high state of readiness for the potential for fires to grow rapidly to become larger" said Dr. Cohen," everyone needs to have multiple ways of receiving emergency information if an evacuation order is issued for your location you have to follow it if you have evacuate at once seconds can save your life."

Cohen has a doctorate in tornadoes and is an Ohio State University alum.

In his tenure he has never seen the wind-driven fire damage during Santa Ana winds.

Nor have most firefighters who responded to calls throughout the day including on at a school in Oxnard.

Fire department up and down the coast also offering mutual aid in the Los Angeles County and protecting their areas back home.

People working in the Morgan Stanley building in Oxnard today said they could hear and feel the winds by the towers.

Craig Bates who works on the 11th floor said it reminded him of what it felt like last Tuesday when the Palisades Fire began.

Today people in Ventura County woke up to howling winds.

