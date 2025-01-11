Santa Paula man arrested for firearm possession Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Santa Paula man was arrested for firearm possession Thursday after a months-long investigation into his business, explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 54-year-old ran an auto shop and law enforcement agencies searched both the business and his home before taking a gun without a serialized number, according to the VCSO

The Santa Paula man was later arrested for firearms-related crimes, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful transfer of a firearm, detailed the VCSO.

The 54-year-old posted a $50,000 bail and has a scheduled court date of Jan. 23, according to the VCSO.