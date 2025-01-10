Jaylin Edwards sentenced to 64 years and eight months for 2019 attempted murder in Port Hueneme

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Jaylin Edwards of Oxnard was sentenced to 64 years and eight months to life for a 2019 shooting that injured a mother and paralyzed her then-seven-year-old daughter.

"This sentence reflects the serious nature of the defendant's conduct and the immeasurable harm and trauma it caused multiple victims," said Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Horlick who prosecuted the case. "I am hopeful that as of today, the victims can move forward in peace, knowing justice has been served."

Edwards was convicted on Nov. 15, 2024, on the following charges and special allegations:

Criminal Charges

PC 664/187(a)-Attempted Murder

PC 245(b)- Assault with a Semiautomatic Firearm

PC 245(b) Assault with a Semiautomatic Firearm

PC 246-Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling

Special Allegations

PC 12022.53(c)/(e)-Principal's Intentional Discharge of a Firearm - Gang Case

PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Causing Great Bodily Injury

PC 12022.5(a)(1)-Use of a Firearm

PC 12022.7(b)- Great Bodily Injury - Brain Injury/Paralysis

PC 12022.7(a)-Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed with and Used a Weapon

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant has Engaged in Violent Conduct

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

On July 2, 2019, Edwards and a then-17-year-old fired 12 shots at a home in Port Hueneme that they believed to be the residence of a man they were looking for stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, eight of those rounds hit the home with two hitting a woman in the foot and thigh and one hitting her seven-year-old daughter in the head.

The woman was required surgery to treat her gunshot wounds and she was released after receiving treatment the same day shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The seven-year-old was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Los Angeles Children's Hospital where she spent three weeks in a coma before returning home detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The child was left paralyzed on the left side of her body and suffers from permanent cognitive impairment stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Edwards and the teen fled the scene after the shooting explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation by the Port Hueneme Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of the involved 17-year-old in July of 2019 and investigators recovered one of the guns used in the shooting detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The second weapon used was never recovered but evidence collected eventually led to Edward's arrest in December of 2021 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the 17-year-old was charged for the shooting in juvenile court and his case is still pending.