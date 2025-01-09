Dr. Terry Cole of Ventura pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a client and will lose medical license

VENTURA, Calif. – On Thursday, Dr. Terry Cole of Ventura pled guilty to one felony count of dissuading a witness and one misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation of a patient.

Dr. Cole will also lose his medical license as part of Thursday's plea deal, but due to his age and lack of criminal history, it is likely his witness dissuasion count will be reduced to a misdemeanor during his sentencing shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

"Sexual exploitation of patients is unlawful and will not be tolerated," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Karen Wold who prosecuted the case. "Medical professionals are held to the highest ethical standards and our office is committed to ensuring those who exploit their positions of power are held accountable."

On Sep. 26, 2022, the Medical Board of California received a complaint that Cole had a sexual relationship with a patient, a violation of state law stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into the complaint and collected evidence was turned over to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and Cole was charged on Dec. 29, 2023, with sexual exploitation of a patient and dissuading a witness explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"No professional is above the law, including physicians," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "This plea protects patients by ensuring that the defendant’s medical license is permanently revoked."

Cole pled guilty during an informational arraignment on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.