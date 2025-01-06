Simi Valley man arrested for the attempted murder and assault of a 67-year-old at a home on Ish Drive

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – On Friday, a 24-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested for the attempted murder and assault of a 67-year-old woman after he allegedly stabbed her multiple times at a home on Ish Drive.

On Jan. 3, 2025, around 2:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Ish Drive after a woman told a 911 operator, "Emergency, please, somebody is coming, knife" stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department issued Monday.

Arriving officers found a 67-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her face, body, and arms detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the woman was taken to a local hospital with critical, but "non-fatal injuries".

Witnesses told investigators that an unknown man came to the home on Ish Drive, stabbed the woman, and fled the area explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers located a man, later identified as a 24-year-old Simi Valley resident, hiding in bushes near the scene and he was eventually taken into custody by officers shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The 24-year-old was arrested and booked for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.