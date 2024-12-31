Sewage spill reported south of Lake Sherwood Monday; Contact warnings in effect until January 2

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Environmental Health Division was informed of a 2,500-gallon sewage spill near the 2500 block of Calbourne Lane on Dec. 30.

The sewage overflow happened on Dec. 29, around 6:05 p.m., after a pile of gravel that was placed on top of a manhole cover in the 2500 block of Calbourne Lane south of Lake Sherwood stated a press release from the Ventura County Environmental Health Division issued Monday.

The gravel fell through the manhole cover and blocked the sewer main which caused overflow into the surrounding soil as well as into Lake Sherwood detailed the Environmental Health Division after being informed by the company that manages the sewer main, Triunfo Water and Sanitation District.

While the overflow was stopped by Monday and crews from Triunfo used a vacuum truck to try and clean the area, the amount of sewage that made it into the lake remains unknown shared the Ventura County Environmental Health Division.

According to the Ventura County Environmental Health Division, signs have been placed around Lake Sherwood and will remain in place until Jan. 2, 2025.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with impacted areas until the signs are removed stated the Ventura County Environmental Health Division.