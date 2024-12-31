Skip to Content
Ventura County

Sewage spill reported south of Lake Sherwood Monday; Contact warnings in effect until January 2

KEYT
By
today at 11:27 am
Published 11:56 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Environmental Health Division was informed of a 2,500-gallon sewage spill near the 2500 block of Calbourne Lane on Dec. 30.

The sewage overflow happened on Dec. 29, around 6:05 p.m., after a pile of gravel that was placed on top of a manhole cover in the 2500 block of Calbourne Lane south of Lake Sherwood stated a press release from the Ventura County Environmental Health Division issued Monday.

The gravel fell through the manhole cover and blocked the sewer main which caused overflow into the surrounding soil as well as into Lake Sherwood detailed the Environmental Health Division after being informed by the company that manages the sewer main, Triunfo Water and Sanitation District.

While the overflow was stopped by Monday and crews from Triunfo used a vacuum truck to try and clean the area, the amount of sewage that made it into the lake remains unknown shared the Ventura County Environmental Health Division.

According to the Ventura County Environmental Health Division, signs have been placed around Lake Sherwood and will remain in place until Jan. 2, 2025.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with impacted areas until the signs are removed stated the Ventura County Environmental Health Division.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
Lake Sherwood
public health advisory
Sewage Spill
Triunfo Water and Sanitation District
ventura county
Ventura County Environmental Health Division

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content