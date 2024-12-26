Oxnard man wielding metal pole and landscaping scythe arrested early Thursday morning

OXNARD, Calif. – A 43-year-old Oxnard man was taken into custody after brandishing a metal pole and a landscaping scythe at vehicles and police in Oxnard early Thursday morning.

On Dec. 26, around 3:17 a.m., police dispatch received a call of a suspicious person, later identified as a 43-year-old Oxnard man, carrying a large metal pole and a fixed-blade landscaping scythe and walking in the area of Sixth Street and C Street stated a press release Thursday from the Oxnard Police Department.

While investigating that call, several additional callers reported that a man was swinging a metal pole at passing vehicles in the area of Fifth Street and Ventura Road added the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, officers located the 43-year-old in the area and attempted to make contact with him, but he walked away from officers.

The Oxnard man then brandished the metal pole and charged at multiple police officers and their vehicles and almost stuck them with the pole before fleeing into the 100 block of Bottlebrush Circle explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The 43-year-old charged and swung the metal pole at officers again and officers fired a less-than-lethal shotgun at him, but he fled into the backyard of a nearby home added the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers secured the residence and contacted the Oxnard man in the backyard where they used a Conducted Electrical Weapon, also known as a taser, to take the man into custody shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The 43-year-old was arrested, medically evaluated, and booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department jail on charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.