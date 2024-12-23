Cristero Peter Luna of Oxnard in critical condition after being hit by a Camry on Gonzales Road Sunday

OXNARD, Calif. – Cristero Peter Luna, a 58-year-old Oxnard man, is in critical condition after being hit by a Toyota Camry on Gonzales Road, west of Williams Drive Sunday.

On Dec. 22, around 5:28 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic collision on Gonzales Road, west of Williams Drive stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers found 58-year-old Cristero Peter Luna laying in the roadway and he was transported from the scene to Ventura County Medical Center where remains in critical condition Monday detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The driver of the Toyota Camry involved in the incident, a 25-year-old Oxnard resident, remained on the scene shared the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, an initial investigation showed that the Camry was heading westbound on Gonzales Road from Williams Drive and that Luna was crossing Gonzales Road somewhere between Williams Drive and North Rose Avenue at an unknown direction when he was hit by the car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Joseph Clarke at 805-385-7750 or via email at joseph.clarke@oxnardpf.org.