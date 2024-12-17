Three Oxnard men arrested after two vehicle chases and a foot pursuit Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Three men from Oxnard were arrested after two vehicle chases and a foot pursuit Monday.

On Dec. 16, detectives were investigating an early morning burglary in the unincorporated area of Oxnard known as Hollywood Beach when they located a vehicle driving away from the area stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as a 23-year-old Oxnard man, did not stop and a vehicle chase began explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies called off the pursuit because the reckless driving posed a serious danger to the public.

Deputies at the Headquarters Patrol Station continued their investigation and, with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Adult Parole Unit, were able to locate the 23-year-old in the Camarillo area several hours later detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Camarillo Patrol Station located the 23-year-old driving a vehicle with two passengers, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old, and attempted another traffic stop shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The driver did not stop and a second vehicle chase began and stretched from Camarillo to Oxnard, ending when the vehicle stopped in the area of Escalon Drive and Outsail Place detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All three men fled from the stopped vehicle on foot and were each apprehended by deputies after a foot chase through the residential area explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for evading arrest, burglary, and a Parole violation and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for resisting arrest, carrying a concealed dagger, prowling, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and is being held on a $25,000 bond explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both of those men are scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 18 stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The third man, a 24-year-old also from Oxnard, was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit a crime and was later released after posting a $40,000 bond detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.