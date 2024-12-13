Simi Valley teen faces 22 felony counts including possession and distribution of child pornography and using a minor for sex acts

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old Simi Valley teen containing 22 felony counts including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and using a minor for sex acts.

The 17-year-old was specifically charged with the following crimes and special allegations:

Charges:

PC 311.11(a)-Possession or Control of Child Pornography

{Six Counts} PC 311.2(c)-Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Child Pornography to an Adult

{15 Counts} PC 311.4(c)-Using a Minor for Sex Acts

Special Allegations:

PC 311.11(c)(1)-Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography-More than 600 Images

PC 311.11(c)(2)-Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography-Sado-Masochistic Images

In August, the District Attorney's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Unit started an investigation into the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material after receiving several cybertip reports from multiple electronic service providers and social media sites detailed a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The material being distributed online involved the exploitation and sexual assault of children as young as infants stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect was later identified as a 17-year-old from Simi Valley shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 10, 2024, law enforcement personnel with the Simi Valley Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Ventura County High Tech Task Force served a search warrant at the teen's home in Simi Valley explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the 17-year-old was arrested at the scene and remains detained at the Juvenile Facilities in Oxnard while awaiting a pre-trial conference currently scheduled for Dec. 31, 2024.