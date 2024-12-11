Ojai man arrested for robbery of a local Circle K and recklessly evading deputies in a vehicle Wednesday

OJAI, Calif. – A 32-year-old Ojai man led deputies on a short vehicle chase after robbing a Circle K on North Ventura Avenue Wednesday.

On Dec. 11, around 2:54 a.m., deputies were dispatched from the Ojai Patrol Station for a reported robbery at the Circle K Gas Station at 11408 North Ventura Avenue stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The lone male suspect stole cigarettes and alcohol and brandished a knife towards a Circle K employee before leaving the store and fleeing in a vehicle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, video surveillance confirmed the identity of the alleged robber as a 32-year-old Ojai resident and a description of the vehicle used to leave the scene was put out by the Sheriff's dispatch.

Deputies located the vehicle near the Circle K and attempted a traffic stop, but the 32-year-old did not comply and tried to drive away shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ojai man was stopped shortly after the vehicle pursuit began and no injuries were reported for anyone involved in the incident explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Stolen merchandise from the gas station was located inside of the 32-year-old's vehicle and he was booked on charges of Robbery, Recklessly Evading Police, and Parole Hold stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ojai man was transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with total bail set at $100,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.