Ventura County

Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp charged with murder of Newbury Park teen

today at 4:16 pm
Published 4:36 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Monday that Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp has been charged with murder and corporal injury to a child after his arrest on Dec. 5 of this year.

Sharp is also facing the following special allegations:

  • PC 12022(b)(1)-Use of a Deadly Weapon
  • PC 1203.075-Crime Committed with Great Bodily Injury
  • PC 12022.7(a)-Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony
  • CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed With and Used a Weapon
  • CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable
  • CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant Has Engaged in Violent Conduct

During his arraignment on Monday, Sharp did not enter a plea to his charges and criminal proceedings have been suspended pending the results of a competency hearing currently scheduled on Jan. 2, 2025, explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 5, 2024, Sharp allegedly hit a 15-year-old Newbury Park boy with a pickaxe in the 400 block of Jeanne Court and the teen was transported to a local hospital were he was later pronounced dead stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies who responded to the scene found and arrested Sharp a short distance from the scene of the alleged homicide detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Sharp remains in custody without the possibility of parole added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

