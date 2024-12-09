Former Oxnard priest Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara sentenced for felony possession of child sexual abuse material

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Monday that former priest Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara was sentenced to 365 days in jail and two years of formal probation after pleading no contest to a felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Martinez-Guevara is required to register as a sex offender for at least ten years and, if he violates the conditions of his probation, a suspended two-year state prison sentence will be imposed explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

On Oct. 10, 2024, Martinez-Guevara pleaded no contest to a single felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material and admitted to all charged special allegations listed below:

PC 311.11(c)(1)-Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography Containing More than 600 Images

CRC 4.421(a)(10)-Crime Involved a Large Quantity of Contraband

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

"The Ventura County Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force (VC-CEHTTF) recognizes the devastating effects of sexual exploitation on this generation of child victims and future generations, when the cycle perpetuates itself," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case. "Tremendous resources went into this case because our children must be protected."

At the time of his crimes and arrest, Martinez-Guevara was a Roman Catholic priest in the Los Angeles Archdiocese, a member of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, and served at several churches in southern California including Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Martinez-Guevara came under investigation after dozens of reports were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and in April of 2023, the VC-CEHTTF started their own investigation.

Investigators found that Martinez-Guevara was in direct possession of over 600 images and videos showing child sexual abuse material while living in Oxnard stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Martinez-Guevara was arrested for his Ventura crimes on Sep. 13, 2023, and a related case in Los Angeles County is awaiting a sentencing hearing in January of 2025 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.