Bruce Boyer of Chatsworth charged with four felony counts of perjury after submitting multiple voter registration forms for fictitious characters

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Bruce Boyer of Chatsworth has been charged with four felony counts of perjury after allegedly submitting multiple voter registration applications for fictitious characters with the County Registrar.

Boyer made his first court appearance Wednesday and his arraignment was continued to Jan. 17, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the charges.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Boyer submitted four hand-written fraudulent voter registration forms to the Ventura County Registrar in the months before the November 2024 election.

Each registration form included Boyer's home address and was signed under penalty of perjury explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this case began when the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Office flagged the registration forms as suspicious detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Our office is committed to ensuring that every vote is lawful and that those accused of compromising the integrity of our election process face consequences," said District Attorney Nasarenko.

Boyer was released on his own recognizance added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.