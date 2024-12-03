Two people still missing after Sunday crash on Deer Creek Road that was reported Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people are still unaccounted for after the Escalade they were in ended up 1000 feet below Deer Creek Road on Dec. 1, 2024.

On Dec. 2, 2024, around 12:10 p.m., a passenger in the vehicle reported the crash that had happened the previous day around 2 a.m. and that there were two other people originally in the vehicle stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) Tuesday.

The person who reported the crash said he had exited the white Cadillac Escalade the day of the crash, hiked to a nearby road, and was eventually picked up, but had not heard from the driver or other passenger detailed the CHP.

According to CHP, a white Cadillac Escalade was located about 1000 feet over the side of Deer Creek Road about two miles north of Highway 101 and a full search and rescue team was dispatched to find the missing pair.

A four-hour search of the area was conducted by multiple agencies including Ventura County Search and Rescue, the Ventura County Fire Department, the Oxnard Fire Department, and U.S. Navy Fire personnel but none of the missing people were found and the search was called off due to darkness in the treacherous terrain explained CHP.

A Ventura County Search and Rescue helicopter equipped with FLIR (forward-looking infrared) was used to conduct additional searches in the area but with no success added CHP.

CHP and Ventura County Fire Department shared with Your News Channel that searches were conducted on Tuesday and local hospitals were contacted but neither person has been located as of Dec. 3.

CHP is still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tucker at 805-662-2640.