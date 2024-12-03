Angel Martinez of Oxnard charged with multiple felonies for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday that Angel Martinez of Oxnard has been charged with seven felony counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), one felony count of possession of CSAM with the intent to distribute, and one felony count of possession of CSAM.

Martinez pled not guilty to all charged counts during his arraignment Tuesday stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

The investigation into Martinez began in July of 2024 when members of the District Attorney's Office of Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Unit were monitoring a file sharing network when they detected CSAM was being distributed from an apartment in Oxnard detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 16, 2024, a search warrant was served at the apartment in the 2900 block of Albany Drive in Oxnard and Martinez was arrested at the scene without incident shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, multiple electronic items including cell phones, hard drives, laptops, and a desktop computer were recovered from the scene.

Martinez is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on Jan. 10, 2025, and remains out of custody after posting his $50,000 bond explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.