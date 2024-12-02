Ventura bicyclist in critical condition after a white sedan ran him over and left without rendering aid

VENTURA, Calif. – A 71-year-old Ventura bicyclist is in critical but stable condition after he was run over by a white sedan that fled the scene without rendering aid on Sunday.

On Dec. 1, around 5:21 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call from a person reporting that a bicyclist had been run over by a vehicle in the area near Foothill Road and La Fonda Drive stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department on Monday.

The caller saw a bicyclist lying on the roadway next to a bicycle after apparently crashing and stopped to render aid explained the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, while the witness was approaching the bicyclist, later identified as a 71-year-old Ventura man, the good Samaritan watched a white sedan, possibly a Lexus, run over the downed bicyclist.

At least two occupants of the white sedan, a woman around 70-years-old who was driving the vehicle and a female passenger around 20-years-old, exited the sedan after running over the bicyclist and walked over to the injured man before returning to their vehicle and leaving the scene detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Neither occupant attempted to render aid to the man they had run over stated the Ventura Police Department.

The 71-year-old bicyclist was transported from the scene and, as of Monday, Dec. 2, is in critical but stable condition shared the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, traffic investigators determined that the bicyclist had crashed into an object in the roadway which caused him to lose control and fall off of his bicycle.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department's Traffic Division at 805-339-4437.