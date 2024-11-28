Police turn to the public for help investigating a fatal stabbing early Thursday morning in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A 24-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the 300 block of East Main Street and the police are turning to the public for help in solving the crime.

On Nov. 28, around 1:49 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported large fight in the 300 block of East Main Street and one caller shared that a person had been stabbed during the incident explained the Ventura Police Department in a press release Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the fight had ended, the crowd was leaving the area, and a 24-year-old man was on the ground with a serious stab wound detailed the Ventura Police Department.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the injured man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene stated the Ventura Police Department.

The identity of the man has not been publicly released.

According to Ventura Police, multiple witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with their investigation and declined to provide information.

Now, the investigation has been turned over to the Department's Major Crime Unit and anyone with information is asked to contact Ventura Police at 805-650-8010.