Efrain Troncoso charged with ten felony counts after violent crime spree in downtown Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Efrain Troncoso has been arraigned on ten felony counts for an alleged one-day crime spree in downtown Ventura on Nov. 23.

Troncoso has been charged with the following:

PC 664/187(a)-Attempted Murder {Three counts}

PC 211-Second-Degree Robbery {Two counts}

PC 664/221-Attempted Second-Degree Robbery {Two counts}

PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 594(a)-Felony Vandalism

VC 664/10851(a)-Attempted Unlawful Driving or Taking of a Vehicle

Troncoso is also facing the following special allegations and aggravating factors:

PC 12022.7(a)-Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant has Engaged in Violent Conduct

On Nov. 23, dispatchers received a call about a man who had been stabbed in the back by a man riding a bicycle in downtown Ventura stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

While officers were responding to the stabbing victim, a second 911 call was received detailed that another person had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and a third victim was reportedly hit in the head with a metal object and robbed detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, while on the scene of the three above incidents, another 911 call was taken reporting a robbery of keys at knifepoint.

During Troncoso's arraignment on Nov. 26, no plea was entered and criminal proceedings were put on hold while Troncoso's mental competency is evaluated explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Troncoso is currently scheduled for a mental competency hearing on Dec. 19, 2024, in courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody on a no bail hold shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.