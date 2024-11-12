Skip to Content
Ventura County

Tony Garcia of Oxnard dies while incarcerated in Simi Valley

KEYT
By
today at 11:40 am
Published 12:00 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Tony Garcia, 70, of Oxnard died Saturday after being transported to Adventist Health Simi Valley from the long-term inmate care facility where he was housed.

On Nov. 9, around 2:26 p.m., first responders were called to a medical emergency for inmate Tony Garcia at a long-term care facility in Simi Valley shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Paramedics performed life-saving attempts at the scene and Garcia was transported to Adventist Health Simi Valley where he was eventually pronounced dead stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the cause of Garcia's death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit and pending the results of an autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, the standard procedure in all in-custody deaths.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
in-custody death investigation
inmate death
KEYT
simi valley
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content