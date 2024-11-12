Tony Garcia of Oxnard dies while incarcerated in Simi Valley

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Tony Garcia, 70, of Oxnard died Saturday after being transported to Adventist Health Simi Valley from the long-term inmate care facility where he was housed.

On Nov. 9, around 2:26 p.m., first responders were called to a medical emergency for inmate Tony Garcia at a long-term care facility in Simi Valley shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Paramedics performed life-saving attempts at the scene and Garcia was transported to Adventist Health Simi Valley where he was eventually pronounced dead stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the cause of Garcia's death is currently under investigation by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit and pending the results of an autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, the standard procedure in all in-custody deaths.