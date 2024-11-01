Skip to Content
Fillmore woman dies after single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Highway 126

KEYT
By
today at 11:52 am
Published 12:16 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 29-year-old Fillmore woman died after the 2019 Jeep Wrangler she was driving crashed into a drainage culvert alongside westbound Highway 126 early Friday morning.

On Nov. 1, around 2:23 a.m., dispatchers received an automated iPhone call to 911 reporting a crash on westbound Highway 126, west of the Los Angeles County line stated the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP) in a press release Friday.

Arriving first responders found a 2019 Jeep Wrangler with major rollover damage on its roof on the dirt shoulder of westbound Highway 126 and Ventura County Fire Department personnel began a medical evaluation of the driver detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver, a 29-year-old Fillmore woman, had fatal injuries as a result of the crash and she was pronounced dead by an on-scene paramedic.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin stated the CHP.

An initial investigation revealed that the woman was driving alone, westbound on Highway 126 at an undetermined speed, when, for reasons still under investigation, she allowed the Jeep to leave the roadway and enter the dire and brush covered right shoulder explained the CHP.

The Jeep continued westbound on the shoulder until colliding with a drainage ditch, causing the Jeep to flip onto its roof and come to rest on the dirt shoulder of westbound Highway 126 detailed the CHP.

Westbound lanes of Highway 126 were closed for about two and a half hours while CHP conducted their investigation and traffic was diverted through the center median shared the law enforcement agency.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

