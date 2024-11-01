Anibal Paz Perez of Oxnard convicted of multiple sex crimes against two children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Anibal Paz Perez of Oxnard was convicted of multiple sex crimes on two children.

Perez was convicted on the following criminal charges and special allegations.

Criminal Charges:

PC 288.7(b)-Unlawful Act with a Child Under the Age of Ten

PC 288(a)-Lewd Act on a Child {two counts}

PC 269(a)(1)-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-Rape

Special Allegations:

PC 1203.066(a)(8)-Substantial Sexual Conduct

PC 667.61(c)/(e)(4)-Multiple Victims

PC 667.61(j)(2)-Victim Under the Age of 14

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust of Confidence to Commit the Offense

In 2018, Perez molested a nine-year-old girl at a community pool in Oxnard stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the conviction Friday.

In 2022, Perez molested a 13-year-old girl in his home while living in Oxnard detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Perez is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 25, 2024, where he faces a maximum sentence of 80 years to life in state prison.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the jury for their careful and thorough consideration of all the evidence," said Deputy District Attorney Rosa Romero who prosecuted the case. "Although justice for these victims was delayed, their verdict means that it was not ultimately denied. I hope that this verdict provides the victims with a sense of closure as they continue their journey towards healing."