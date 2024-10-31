Two people died and two others were injured after car collided with parked semi-truck Thursday morning on Highway 101

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two people have died and two others were injured after the 2016 Honda Accord they were riding in collided with a parked semi-truck along southbound Highway 101 at Wendy Drive Thursday morning.

On Oct. 31, around 5:26 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a crash with unknown injuries on southbound Highway 101 at Wendy Drive in Newbury Park stated the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP) in a press release about the fatal crash.

Arriving first responders found a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck parked on the right shoulder and a 2016 Honda Accord laying on its roof with major damage about 500 feet south of the semi-truck and off the right shoulder of Highway 101 detailed the CHP.

According to CHP, two people, a man and a woman, were seen lying in the brush next to the shoulder with fatal injuries after being ejected from the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was also ejected from the car and received medical aid at the scene and a fourth person was trapped inside of the upside-down Honda detailed the CHP.

Firefighters helped the trapped person out of the car and both the driver and the trapped passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with minor to moderate injuries shared the CHP.

Two people at the scene with the parked semi-truck were uninjured and eventually drove the semi-truck away after cooperating with investigators added the CHP.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old man from Pico Rivera, allowed the car to drift onto the right shoulder of southbound Highway 101 where it collided with the rear of the parked semi-truck explained the CHP.

The Honda continued out of control along the right shoulder where it collided with a large boulder, overturned, and eventually landed on its roof detailed the CHP.

According to CHP, no arrests were made at the scene and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.