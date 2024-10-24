Fillmore woman dies after single-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 126 Tuesday evening

FILLMORE, Calif. – An 85-year-old Fillmore woman died and two other people suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 126 Tuesday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area, the deceased is 85-year-old Maria Canorazo of Fillmore.

On Oct. 22, around 5:04 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a call of a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 126 west of Hopper Canyon Road stated a press release Thursday from the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP).

Arriving Ventura County Fire Department personnel initiated life-saving measures for the right rear passenger who ultimately died from their injuries and was declared dead at the scene shared the CHP.

The two other passengers, a 60-year-old passenger and a 31-year-old driver, both also from Fillmore, had minor injuries at the scene detailed CHP.

An initial investigation shows that the driver of the 2015 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Highway 126, west of Hopper Canyon Road, when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the Honda collided with a metal post on the right shoulder explained the CHP.

The Honda continued eastbound on the right shoulder after the initial collision then collided with a telephone pole guide wire and a boulder before coming to rest on the right shoulder shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the incident, but the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at 805-553-0800.